Sept 18 (Reuters) - CLOUD TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT BOUGHT PART OF OAN SP. Z O.O. FOR 2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* CREATED NEW UNIT ONLINE ADVERTISING NETWORK SP. Z O.O. TO UNDERTAKE THE TRANSACTION

* INFORMED ABOUT PRELIMINARY ARRANGEMENTS OF THE ACQUISITION IN AUG. Source text on Eikon:

