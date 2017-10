BRIEF-GPI signs agreement to buy 60 pct of Spanish group Hemasoft

Sept 18 (Reuters) - GPI SPA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE 60 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF HEMASOFT SOFTWARE SL, PARENT OF THE SPANISH GROUP OF THE SAME NAME

* THE VALUE FOR THE CONTROLLING INTEREST TO BE ACQUIRED HAS BEEN DEFINITIVELY FIXED AT 4.8 MILLION EUROS MINUS AVERAGE NET DEBT/CASH CALCULATED ACCORDING TO CRITERIA AGREED BY THE PARTIES

* PART OF THIS AMOUNT WILL BE PAID ON THE CLOSING DATE AND PART THEREAFTER

* THE AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE THE REMAINING 40 PCT IN 2020

* CLOSING IS EXPECTED TO OCCUR BY THE END OF OCTOBER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)