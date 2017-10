(Corrects headline to read H1 revenue and not net profit. Corrects to read H1 and not 2017 throughout.)

Sept 18 (Reuters) - CH. CHARILAOU GROUP PLC :

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.14 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1.05 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET PROFIT EUR 160,424 VERSUS EUR 64,735

* H1 PROFIT PER SHARE EUR 0.00074 VERSUS EUR 0.00029 YEAR AGO Source text : bit.ly/2f4wEi5

