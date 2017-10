Sept 18 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO SUSPEND TRADING OF STAR FITNESS SA SHARES AS OF SEPT. 18 DUE TO NOT PUBLISHING ITS FY 2016/2017 FINANCIAL REPORT

* SUSPENDS AS OF SEPT. 18 TRADING OF PROVECTA IT SA SHARES AS THE COMPANY DID NOT PUBLISH ITS FY 2016 AND Q2 2017 FINANCIAL REPORTS

Source texts: bit.ly/2xeGW97, bit.ly/2xKkVjN

