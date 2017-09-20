FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia marketing taps of 2027s and 2047s
September 20, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a month ago

Russia marketing taps of 2027s and 2047s

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Russia has opened books on a reopening of its US dollar bonds due June 2027 and June 2047, according to a lead.

The sovereign is marketing a tap of its US$1bn 4.25% June 2027s at 3.98%-4.03%, and a tap of its US$2bn 5.25% June 2047s at 5.17%-5.22%.

The proceeds will be used to finance a tender offer on Russia’s outstanding US dollar bonds due 2018 and 2030.

The deal is today’s business via Gazprombank, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital (B&D).

Russia is rated Ba1 by Moody‘s, BB+ by S&P and BBB- by Fitch. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)

