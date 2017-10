Sept 19 (Reuters) - CALTAGIRONE EDITORE SPA:

* SAID ON MONDAY TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY CHIARA FINANZIARIA WAS INEFFECTIVE AS IT HAD NOT REACHED THE TARGETED THRESHOLD

* SHARES TENDERED DURING THE TAKEOVER BID WILL BE GIVEN BACK TO THEIR OWNERS

