Sept 20 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE FOLLOWING SERIES L SHARES ISSUANCE VALUE FIZ OWNS 9.78 PCT STAKE OF THE COMPANY

* BEFORE THE TRANSACTION VALUE FIZ DID NOT OWN ANY SHARES OF THE COMPANY Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)