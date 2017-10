Sept 20 (Reuters) - AYGAZ AS:

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

* ENTEK ELEKTRIK IS OWNED 49.62% BY COMPANY‘S MAIN SHAREHOLDER KOÇ HOLDING AND 49.62% BY THE COMPANY

* THE TENDER IS BY WAY OF “GRANTING OPERATING RIGHTS” FOR A PERIOD OF 49 YEARS

