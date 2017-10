Sept 21 (Reuters) - YAZICILAR HOLDING:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS UNIT ANADOLU MOTOR ÜRETIM VE PAZARLAMA SIGNED PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH ITALIA-BASED ARGO TRACTORS TO INVEST FOR PRODUCTION OF LINDA BRAND TRACTORS

* JOINT VENTURE COMPANY (50%-50%) TO BE ESTABLISHED BETWEEN ANADOLU MOTOR AND ARGO TRACTORS WITH 14 MILLION INITIAL SHARE CAPITAL

* TARGETS TRACTOR PRODUCTION TO START IN 2018, PRODUCTION OF MINIMUM MORE THAN 1,000 UNITS

* TARGETS ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 6,000 AFTER 5 YEARS

