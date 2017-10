Sept 21 (Reuters) - REALITES SA:

* SAYS H1 REVENUE EUR 50.2 MLN, UP 47 PCT YR AGO

* CONFIRMS 2020 OBJECTIVES OF 1,500 RESERVED LOTS AND AN ANNUAL ACTIVITY VOLUME OF MORE THAN EUR 220 MLN

* EXPECTS FY REVENUE HIGHER THAN EUR 100 MLN AND EBITDA PROGRESSION