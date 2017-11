BRIEF-Merlin Group to receive 6.5 mln zloty financing from ATP

Nov 6 (Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ATP FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIETY AKTYWOW NIEPUBLICZNYCH (ATP)

* UNDER THE AGREEMENT ATP WILL PROVIDE FINANCING, IN PARTICULAR DEBT, FOR THE COMPANY OF 6.5 MILLION ZLOTYS

* IN EXCHANGE ATP CAN INCREASE ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY BY ACQUISITION OF 14.8 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES FOR A TOTAL PRICE OF 1,480,000 ZLOTYS

* RESOLVED TO INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY 1,480,000 ZLOTYS THROUGH ISSUANCE OF 14.8 MILLION SERIES I SHARES OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.10 ZLOTY PER SHARE

Source texts for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)