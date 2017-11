Nov 7 (Reuters) - CCC SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ITS UNIT SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH MOLDOVAN COMPANY PEERAJ BRANDS INTERNATIONAL S.R.L.

* UNDER AGREEMENT PEERAJ WILL SELL GOODS OFFERED BY THE NETWORK OF RETAIL STORES UNDER THE CCC BRAND IN MOLDOVA

* EXPANSION IN MOLDOVA WILL START BY OPENING THREE NEW STORES, OUT OF WHICH THE FIRST WILL START OPERATING As OF DEC. 2017

