Nov 7(Reuters) - ASIT BIOTECH SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY: ADDITIONAL FUND RAISING FOR MAXIMUM OF 3 MILLION SHARES

* ISSUE WILL BE STRUCTURED AS A PRIVATE PLACEMENT, WITH NO DISCOUNT TO THE AVERAGE SHARE PRICE

* COMPANY TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY 3X EUR 10 MLN IF ALL SHARES ARE SUBSCRIBED AND ALL WARRANTS EXERCISED

* EACH SUBSCRIBER WILL RECEIVE TWO FREE WARRANTS ENABLING THE SUBSCRIPTION TO TWO NEW SHARES AT THE ISSUE PRICE

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)