Nov 7 (Reuters) - EUROCENT SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THAT ONE OF THE COMPANY‘S BONDHOLDERS HOLDING 100 SERIES G BONDS DEMANDED THEIR IMMEDIATE REPURCHASE

* COMPANY CALLS OTHER BONDHOLDERS OF SERIES G BONDS TO DECIDE ON THEIR BONDS IMMEDIATE REPURCHASE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)