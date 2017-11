BRIEF- BRIQ Properties 9 months net profit at EUR 0.6 mln

Nov 8(Reuters) - BriQ PROPERTIES REIC :

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY NET PROFIT OF EUR 640 THOUSAND FOR THE NINE-MONTH PERIOD ENDED AT 30.09.2017

* SAYS RENTAL INCOME FOR THE PERIOD AMOUNTED TO EUR 1.4 MILLION

* SAYS EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES (EBT) REACHED EUR 0.8 MILLION

* SAYS CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AVAILABLE FOR SALE ON SEPTEMBER 30TH , 2017 WERE EQUAL TO EUR 4.1 MILLION COMPARED TO EUR 3.4 MILLION ON DECEMBER 31 TH 2016, WHILE THERE WERE NO LOAN OBLIGATIONS

* SAYS COMPANY‘S PORTFOLIO COMPRISED OF 7 PROPERTIES, A FAIR VALUE OF EUR 24.3 MILLION

Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2hSnEON

