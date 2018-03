March 6 (Reuters) - EGE ENDUSTRI:

* SAID ON MONDAY FY 2017 REVENUE OF 346.0 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 253.9 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO

* FY 2017 NET PROFIT OF 132.1 MILLION LIRA VERSUS 98.4 MIL ION LIRA YEA AGO

* PROPOSES TO PAY CASH DIVIDEND AT GROSS 26 LIRA PER SHARE FOR FY 2017, ON APRIL 20

