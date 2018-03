March 6 (Reuters) - BUCHER INDUSTRIES AG:

* FY ORDER INTAKE AT CHF 2.87 BILLION, 20 PERCENT HIGHER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY SALES UP BY 11 PERCENT AT 2.65 BILLION

* FY OPERATING PROFIT MARGIN IMPROVED BY 1.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 8.6 PERCENT

* FY NET PROFIT UP AT CHF 168 MILLION VS CHF 118 MILLION YR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.50 PER REGISTERED SHARE

* SEES BOTH SALES AND THE PROFIT TO INCREASE FOR 2018 AS A WHOLE

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)