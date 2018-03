March 6 (Reuters) - SLASKIE KAMIENICE SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY THE COMPANY ALLOCATED 3,274 SERIES E BONDS OF TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 3.2 MILLION ZLOTYS

* FUNDS RAISED TO FINANCE PURCHASE OF REAL ESTATE AND COMPANY’S CURRENT ACTIVITIES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)