LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB), rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated BofA Merrill Lynch, Commerzbank, JP Morgan and SG CIB for its forthcoming new 10-year EARN.

The transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions. FCA/ICMA stabilisation.

The manufacturer target markets (MIFID II product governance) as assessed by the lead managers are retail, eligible counterparties and professionals (all distribution channels).