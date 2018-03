March 7 (Reuters) - Bossard Holding:

* FY EBIT ROSE BY 23.6 PERCENT TO CHF 97.0 MILLION

* FY NET INCOME GREW NO LESS THAN 28.4 PERCENT TO CHF 80.2 MILLION

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND INCREASE FROM CHF 3.30 TO CHF 4.20 PER REGISTERED A SHARE – INCREASE OF 27.3 PERCENT

* OUTLOOK 2018: TARGETS SALES BETWEEN CHF 840 MILLION AND CHF 850 MILLION

Source text - bit.ly/2oTCozC

