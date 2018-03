March 7 (Reuters) - Digital360:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT SIGNED A BINDING AGREEMENT FOR ACQUISITION OF 51 PCT STAKE IN IQ CONSULTING S.R.L

* THE PRICE IS 400,000 EUROS

* THE CO HAS ALSO CALL OPTION, EXERCISABLE IN 2021 OR IN 2022, TO ACQUIRE REMAINING 49 PCT OF IQ CONSULTING

* MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS OF IQ CONSULTING WILL HAVE PUT OPTION TO SELL THEIR STAKES

