March 7 (Reuters) - Russia’s Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS):

* SAYS DIXY YUG HAS VIOLATED THE TRADE LEGISLATION

* SAYS THE RETAILER HAS UNILATERALLY DETERMINED THE TERMS OF THE CONTRACT FOR CERTAIN SERVICES, WHICH WERE UNPROFITABLE FOR MORTADEL AND LED TO THE RESTRICTION OF THE SUPPLIER’S ACCESS TO THE COMMODITY MARKET

* DIXY WILL BE BROUGHT TO ADMINISTRATIVE RESPONSIBILITY FOR VIOLATION OF ANTIMONOPOLY RULES

