BRIEF-LC Corp Informs About Events Affecting FY 2017 Results

* SAYS THE TOTAL IMPACT OF EURO EXCHANGE RATE ON FY 2017 CONSOLIDATED GROUP GROSS RESULT IS 56.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, WHICH WILL LOWER ITS GROSS RESULT BY THE SAME AMOUNT

* THE CHANGE IN THE EUR EXCHANGE RATE IS NON-MONETARY AND HAS NO IMPACT ON THE CURRENT SITUATION AND OPERATING ACTIVITIES OF LC CORP GROUP COMPANIES

* THE TOTAL IMPACT OF THE REVALUATION OF NON-FINANCIAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (RETRO OFFICE HOUSE AND ARKADY WROCLAWSKIE) ON THE FY CONSOLIDATED GROSS RESULT IS 5.7 MILLION ZLOTYS AND WILL INCREASE THE GROSS PROFIT BY THAT AMOUNT

* THE CHANGE IS NON-MONETARY

