March 8 (Reuters) - ALIOR BANK SA:

* ALIOR’S CAPITAL BASE WILL GROW BECAUSE THE BANK WILL NOT PAY DIVIDENDS IN 2018 AND 2019, DEPUTY CEO FILIP GORCZYCA SAYS AT A PRESS CONFERENCE

* EARLIER CO POSTED FY NET PROFIT AT 515.2 MLN ZLOTYS, CLOSE TO ANALYST EXPECTATIONS

* SHARES DOWN ALMOST 6 PCT AT 0955 GMT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)