March 9 (Reuters) - AMREST:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT WAS FY NET PROFIT 182.3 MLN ZLOTYS VS 190.6 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT 266.9 MLN ZLOTYS VS 268.2 MLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* FY REVENUE WAS 5.27 BLN ZLOTYS VS 4.21 BLN ZLOTYS YR AGO

* FY EBITDA REACHED 630 MLN ZLOTYS, REPRESENTING A 13% GROWTH OVER THE YEAR

* CO ALSO SAID THAT CONSOLIDATED REVENUES GREW IN 2017 BY 25 PCT HELPED BY "SOLID" LFL TRENDS, NEW OPENINGS AND ACQUISITIONS IN WESTERN EUROPE AND RUSSIA Source text: and bit.ly/2oYsFsD

