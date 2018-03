March 9 (Reuters) - VERUSATURK GIRISIM:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO SELL 44 PERCENT STAKES IN PROFREIGT TASIMACILIK AT TOTAL 12.5 MILLION LIRA TO MEHMET HALDUN

* SIGNS SHARE TRANSFER AGREEMENT WITH MEHMET HALDUN TO RECEIVE MONEY WITH VARIOUS TRANCHES

