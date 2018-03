BRIEF-Cofina FY Net Profit Up 16.9 Pct YoY

March 9 (Reuters) - COFINA SGPS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 5.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 4.3 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA 13.6 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 13.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING REVENUE 91.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 99.9 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* FY ADVERTISING REVENUE 31.0 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 33.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* SAID IT WILL CONTINUE TO INVEST IN GROWTH BUSINESS AREAS WHICH MAY ENHANCE POTENTIAL SYNERGIES WITHIN THE EXISTING BUSINESSES

Source text: bit.ly/2p1HGch

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)