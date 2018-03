BRIEF-Final Share Price In Novaturas IPO Set At EUR 10.5

March 9 (Reuters) - NOVATURAS

* THE FINAL PRICE PER NOVATURAS SHARE HAS BEEN SET AT EUR 10.5 AND ITS EQUIVALENT IN PLN IS 44.13, CO SAID IN A STATEMENT

* THE OFFER INCLUDES 2,104,648 SHARES, I.E. 27% OF THE COMPANY’S EXISTING SHARES, SOLD BY SOME OF ITS EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, INCLUDING CENTRAL EUROPEAN TOUR OPERATOR

* THE TOTAL VALUE OF THE OFFERING WILL BE EUR 22.1 MILLION AND THE CO’S CAPITALIZATION ACCORDING TO THE FINAL SHARE PRICE IN THE IPO WILL REACH EUR 82.0 MILLION

* RETAIL INVESTORS WILL BE ALLOCATED ULTIMATELY 121,902 SHARES, WHICH ACCOUNTS FOR 5.8 PCT OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SHARES ON THE OFFERING

* SUBSCRIPTIONS FOR RETAIL INVESTORS WILL BE REDUCED APPROXIMATELY BY 40 PERCENT

* SHARES ARE ALSO OFFERED TO SELECTED FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS OUTSIDE OF THE TERRITORY OF THE UNITED STATES BASED ON APPLICABLE REGULATIONS

* NOVATURAS SHARES WILL BE FLOATED ON THE WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE AND NASDAQ IN VILNIUS AND EXPECTED FIRST DAY OF LISTING ON BOTH STOCK EXCHANGES IS 21 MARCH, 2018

* THE MAXIMUM PRICE WAS NOT TO BE HIGHER THAN EUR 13.50

Source text: bit.ly/2oY2wKo