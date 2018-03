BRIEF-Idea Bank Eyes ROE At Over 10 Pct By 2020

March 9 (Reuters) - IDEA BANK:

* IDEA PUBLISHES FOUR PILLARS OF ITS DEVELOPMENT STRATEGY OVER 2018-2020 IN ORDER TO STRENGTHEN ITS POSITION ON THE MARKET OF FINANCIAL AND BANKING SERVICES FOR SMALL COMPANIES

* AMONG ITS FINANCIAL TARGETS UNTIL 2020, THE BANK PLANS TO KEEP INCREASING ITS ASSETS BY AT LEAST 2 BILLION ZLOTYS PER ANNUM, IT SAYS IN A STATEMENT

* IT ALSO AIMS TO INCREASE ROA TO OVER 1 PERCENT AND ROE TO OVER 10 PERCENT AND TO LOWER C/I RATIO BELOW 45 PERCENT AND RISK COSTS OF NEW CREDIT PORTFOLIO BELOW 2 PERCENT

* EARLIER THIS MORNING, CO POSTED FY NET PROFIT DOWN AT 230.8 MLN ZLOTYS

Source text: bit.ly/2GdBczv

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)