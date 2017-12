Dec 11 (Reuters) - ROBYG SA:

* ITS MANAGEMENT SAYS THAT THE BRICKS ACQUISITIONS LIMITED OFFER FOR THE COMPANY‘S SHARES AT 3.55 ZLOTY PER SHARE REFLECTS THE FAIR VALUE OF THE COMPANY

* BRICKS ACQUISITIONS ANNOUNCED ON DEC. 1 THE TENDER OFFER FOR ALL ROBYG SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)