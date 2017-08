June 6 (Reuters) - EMC INSTYTUT MEDYCZNY SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY ITS SHAREHOLDERS WILL VOTE AT THE EXTRAORDINARY MEETING ON JULY 3 ON THE MERGER OF THE COMPANY WITH TWO OF ITS WHOLLY OWNED UNITS, CENTRUM MEDYCZNE "MEDYK" SP. Z O.O. AND "Q-MED" SP. Z O.O. (TARGET COMPANIES)

* THE MERGER WILL BE CONDUCTED THROUGH TRANSFER OF ALL TARGET COMPANIES' ASSETS TO EMC INSTYTUT MEDYCZNY, AND AS A RESULT THE TARGET COMPANIES WILL BE LIQUIDATED

