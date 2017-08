BRIEF-Arrinera signs prelim. deal to sell two units for 9 mln euros

June 6 (Reuters) - ARRINERA SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAS RECEIVED A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT FROM THE BUYER REGARDING PURCHASE OF 100 PERCENT STAKE IN ARRINERA RACING LTD AND MINIMUM 98 PERCENT STAKE IN ARRINERA TECHNOLOGY SA FOR A TOTAL VALUE OF 9 MILLION EUROS

* THE AGREEMENT ASSUMES ADDITIONAL 10 PERCENT REMUNERATION FROM THE VALUE OF THE DEAL ABOVE THE ACQUISITION PRICE SHOULD THE BUYER SELL ARRINERA RACING AND/OR ARRINERA TECHNOLOGY IN THE FUTURE

* THE DEAL ON SALE OF THE STAKES IS TO BE SIGNED BY JULY 14

