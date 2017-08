BRIEF-Sporting Clube de Portugal 9-month net result turns to profit of 35.1 mln euros

June 6 (Reuters) - SPORTING CLUBE DE PORTUGAL FUTEBOL SAD :

* SAID ON MONDAY 9-MONTH 2016/17 NET PROFIT 35.1 MILLION EUROS VS LOSS 17.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH 2016/17 OPERATING REVENUE EXCLUDING PLAYER RELATED TRANSACTIONS 63.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 54.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH 2016/17 OPERATING REVENUE FROM PLAYER RELATED TRANSACTIONS 75.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH 2016/17 POSITIVE OPERATING RESULTS 42.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS NEGATIVE 13.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

Source text: bit.ly/2rZ3pp5

