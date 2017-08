(Corrects first bullet to specify announcement was made on Tuesday, corrects dateline to June 7, corrects signoff)

June 7 (Reuters) - CHANGEURS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT HAS SUCCESSFULLY NEGOTIATED A NEW EURO PP RAISING A TOTAL OF €50 MILLION WITH A MAXIMUM MATURITY OF 10 YEARS

* NEW FUNDS ARE PART OF OUR LONG-TERM MARKET STRATEGY

* ‍OVERALL AVERAGE INTEREST RATE FOR THE IS 3.45% (INCLUDING ALL FINANCIAL CHARGES)

