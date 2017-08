June 7 (Reuters) - ASSECO BUSINESS SOLUTIONS SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT CONDITION SET IN TENDER OFFER OF REACHING 75 PERCENT THRESHOLD OF MACROLOGIC SA SHARES HAD BEEN FULFILLED

* JUNE 6 WAS THE LAST DAY OF ACCEPTING ENTRIES IN THE TENDER OFFER

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)