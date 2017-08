BRIEF-Piteco ready to enter MTA, primary institutional investors enter in its share capital

June 7 (Reuters) - PITECO SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT REACHED THE REQUIREMENT TO ENTER THE MAIN MTA MARKET BY EXPANDING THE PUBLIC FLOAT TO 27.41% WITH THE ENTRY INTO THE CO'S CAPITAL OF ITALIAN AND FOREIGN INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

* ON JUNE 5 AND JUNE 6 VARIOUS INVESTORS RELATED TO PODINI FAMILY, THE COMPANY'S CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDERS, SOLD 1,663,500 SHARES, REPRESENTING ABOUT 9.18 PCT OF THE COMPANY'S SHARE CAPITAL

* AMONG THE INVESTORS WHO ENTERED IN CO'S CAPITAL ARE ENNISMORE FUND MANAGEMENT, ARCA FONDI SGR, SELLA GESTIONI SGR AND PRAUDE AM

Source text: reut.rs/2sffeHF

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)