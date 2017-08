BRIEF-FESCO and RZD Logistics agree to cooperate on development of cargo transportation services

June 7 (Reuters) - FESCO:

* SAYS SIGNED A MEMORANDUM ON COOPERATION ON CARGO TRANSPORTATION WITH RZD LOGISTICS

* ACCORDING TO THE DOCUMENT, FESCO AND RZD LOGISTICS WILL JOINTLY DEVELOP TRANSPORTATION SERVICES IN RUSSIA

* THE PARTNERS WILL MUTUALLY SHARE ASSETS AND EXPERTISE AND JOINTLY REVIEW EXPORT LOGISTICS ROUTES TO INCREASE EXPORT TRANSPORTATION IN RUSSIA

* FESCO IN ITS TURN TO PROVIDE RZD LOGISTICS WITH ITS ROLLING STOCK, CONTAINERS AND OTHER ASSETS, AS WELL AS SERVICES AT THE PORT OF VLADIVOSTOK AND AT INLAND TERMINALS

