FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Commander says Iran to seek revenge on terrorists, their backers - Tasnim
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 7, 2017 / 5:26 PM / 2 months ago

Commander says Iran to seek revenge on terrorists, their backers - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 7 (Reuters) - Iran will seek revenge for deadly bomb and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed 12 people, the deputy head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said, according to the news agency Tasnim.

"We will take revenge on terrorists and their supporters who martyred our people," said the IRGC's second-in-command, Brigadier General Hossein Salami.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran. The IRGC accused Iran's Sunni Muslim arch-rival Saudi Arabia of being behind the attacks. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Larry King)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.