Commander says Iran to seek revenge on terrorists, their backers - Tasnim

June 7 (Reuters) - Iran will seek revenge for deadly bomb and gun attacks in Tehran on Wednesday that killed 12 people, the deputy head of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) said, according to the news agency Tasnim.

"We will take revenge on terrorists and their supporters who martyred our people," said the IRGC's second-in-command, Brigadier General Hossein Salami.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attacks on Iran's parliament and the Mausoleum of Ayatollah Khomeini in Tehran. The IRGC accused Iran's Sunni Muslim arch-rival Saudi Arabia of being behind the attacks. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Larry King)