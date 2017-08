June 8 (Reuters) - SKIENS AKTIEMOLLE ASA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT OSLO BØRS HAS RECEIVED AN APPLICATION FROM THE COMPANY FOR DELISTING OF ITS SHARES FROM THE STOCK EXCHANGE

* THE SHARES OF SKIENS AKTIEMØLLE WILL BE DELISTED FROM OSLO BØRS FROM SEPT. 1

* THE LAST DAY OF LISTING WILL BE AUG. 31

