June 9 (Reuters) - SARE SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT IT SIGNED LETTER OF INTENT (LOI) WITH XEVIN CONSULTING LIMITED TO START NEGOTIATIONS TO MAKE A DEAL OF ACQUISITION OF GADU-GADU ASSETS BY THE COMPANY

* BOTH SIDES DECLARED A WILL TO EXECUTE THE TRANSACTION TILL SEPT. 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)