June 9 (Reuters) - TCS GROUP HOLDING:

* SAYS NOTEHOLDERS VALIDLY TENDERED $62.9 MILLION OF NOTES DUE 2018 IN THE TENDER OFFER

* THE AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF THE

* TENDER OFFER WILL BE $95.7 MILLION

* TCS LAUNCHED A TENDER OFFER FOR $200 MILLION NOTES DUE 2018 ON MAY 31

