June 9 (Reuters) - SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY AG

* SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL GERMANY AG HAS ANNOUNCED AN OFFER FOR 954,920 SHARES OF UNIWHEELS AG, REPRESENTING A 7.7 PERCENT STAKE, SAYS MANAGING BROKER DOM MAKLERSKI BANKU HANDLOWEGO SA

* PRICE IS SET AT 247.87 ZLOTYS PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTIONS TO BE ACCEPTED FROM JUNE 30 UNTIL JULY 31

* SETTLEMENT DATE IS SET AT AUG. 8

* SUPERIOR HAS 92.3 PERCENT SHARES IN UNIWHEELS AG AND PLANS TO REACH 100 PERCENT

Source text: bit.ly/2t0LgDP

