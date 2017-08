June 9 (Reuters) - INVERSIONES LA CONSTRUCCION SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY BUYS 62.9 MLN SHARES IN ITS PERUVIAN UNIT COMPANIA DE SEGUROS DE VIDA CAMARA FROM ITS CHILEAN UNIT OF THE SAME NAME

* PURCHASE PRICE IS $21.7 MILLION

* BOUGHT ALL SHARES EXCEPT OF ONE, WHICH STAYED WITH THE CHILEAN UNIT

Source text: bit.ly/2sKBYwy

