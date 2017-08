June 12 (Reuters) - FOREVER ENTERTAINMENT SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT IT RESOLVED TO POSTPONE PREMIERE OF "HOLLOW" AND "SHADOW OVER ISOLATION" GAMES TO Q4 2017 FROM Q2 2017

* IT NEEDS ADDITIONAL TIME TO IMPLEMENT COMMENTS RECEIVED FROM PLAYERS AFTER THE RELEASE OF DEMO VERSIONS OF THE GAMES

