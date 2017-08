June 12 (Reuters) - SCI AG:

* SAID ON FRIDAY FY NET PROFIT OF EUR 297 THOUSAND FOR 2016 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 331 THOUSAND)

* TO PROPOSE DIVIDEND 1.00 EUR PER SHARE (PREVIOUS YEAR: 0.70 EUR/SHR)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)