(Corrects brief from June 12 to say in first bullet that stake of Marcin Poznanski decreased)

June 12 (Reuters) - STANUSCH TECHNOLOGIES SA:

* SAID THAT STAKE OF MARCIN POZNANSKI IN THE COMPANY REDUCED TO 4.92 PCT FROM 8.13 PCT FOLLOWING CAPITAL INCREASE OF THE COMPANY

* STAKE OF JAN NACIAZEK-WIENIAWSKI IN THE COMPANY LOWERED TO 7.63 PCT FROM 12.62 PCT

