BRIEF-CMVM registers two tender offers for Cipan

June 13 (Reuters) - CMVM - PORTUGUESE SECURITIES MARKET COMMISSION:

* Said on Monday it has registered a mandatory offer of Lusosuan for acquisition of all the shares of CIPAN Companhia Industrial Produtora de Antibioticos SA (CIPAN), which it does not hold

* Lusosuan has offered a price of 0.16 euro per each share of Cipan; the offer to run from June 14 until July 11

* CMVM has also registered a voluntary offer of Chartwell Pharmaceuticals for acquisition of up to 2.0 million shares of CIPAN, representing a stake of about 8.18 percent

* Chartwell Pharmaceuticals has offered a price of 0.45 euro per share; the offer to run from June 14 until June 28

