* ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO START BUY BACK PROGRAM OF OWN SHARES

* THE PROGRAM WILL RUN FOR 18 MONTHS (AS OF DEC 29, 2016) AND WILL AIM TO PURCHASE A MAXIMUM OF 2.5 PCT OF GPI SHARES FOR A MAXIMUM VALUE OF 1,045,000 EUROS

