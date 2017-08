June 13 (Reuters) - BLUE VISION A/S:

* SAID ON MONDAY H.C. HOLDING INVESTERINGSAKTIESELSKAB REDUCED ITS HOLDING IN BLUE VISION A/S TO 9,790,980 SHARES, CORRESPONDING TO 9.01 PCT OF BLUE VISION'S CIRCULATING SHARES

