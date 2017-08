June 14 (Reuters) - AMADEUS IT GROUP SA:

* SAYS I:FAO AG ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF BERND SCHULZ AS ITS NEW CEO, EFFECTIVE JUNE 15

* BERND, WHO SINCE APRIL 7, 2017 HAS BEEN IN THE ROLE OF GENERAL MANAGER OF I:FAO GROUP GMBH, WILL REPLACE LOUIS ARNITZ, WHO LEAVES THE COMPANY TO PURSUE PERSONAL INTERESTS

* AMADEUS CURRENTLY OWNS 88.7% OF I:FAO AG

Source text - bit.ly/2sa7ggD

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)